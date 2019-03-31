|
|
Lubbock- Services for Concepcion Maria Flores, 83, of Lubbock were held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Pina officiating. Rosary was held at 7 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. Burial was in the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Guajardo Funeral Chapels. She died March 12, 2019 at University Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. She married Jose Ramon Flores July 18, 1952 in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by parents Octavio and Maria Caballero, four brothers, Jessie Caballero, Primetivo-Big Joe Caballero, Billy Caballero, and Pete Caballero; two sisters, Frances Soto, and Rita Rodriguez; husband, Jose Ramon Flores; a son, Johnny Flores, and grandson, Angel Johnny Flores. Survivors include six daughters, Margaret F. Laney of McKinney, Mary F. Trevino of Denton, Lorie Flores of Melissa, Connie Sanchez and Martina Herrera both of Lubbock, TX; Juanita Vordenberg of Springboro, OH; four sons, Joe Flores Jr., Ralph Flores, Martin Flores and Peter Flores all of Lubbock. Six sisters, Linda Trujillo of Denver CO, Mary Mendez of Lubbock, Rosie Martinez of Post, Josie Caballero of Post, Anita Cantu of Tye and Judy Perez of Abernathy; and one brother, Little Joe of Abernathy. Grandmother of 32 and Great Grandmother of 62.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019