Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion Flores


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Concepcion Flores Obituary
Lubbock- Services for Concepcion Maria Flores, 83, of Lubbock were held at 2 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Pina officiating. Rosary was held at 7 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. Burial was in the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Guajardo Funeral Chapels. She died March 12, 2019 at University Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. She married Jose Ramon Flores July 18, 1952 in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by parents Octavio and Maria Caballero, four brothers, Jessie Caballero, Primetivo-Big Joe Caballero, Billy Caballero, and Pete Caballero; two sisters, Frances Soto, and Rita Rodriguez; husband, Jose Ramon Flores; a son, Johnny Flores, and grandson, Angel Johnny Flores. Survivors include six daughters, Margaret F. Laney of McKinney, Mary F. Trevino of Denton, Lorie Flores of Melissa, Connie Sanchez and Martina Herrera both of Lubbock, TX; Juanita Vordenberg of Springboro, OH; four sons, Joe Flores Jr., Ralph Flores, Martin Flores and Peter Flores all of Lubbock. Six sisters, Linda Trujillo of Denver CO, Mary Mendez of Lubbock, Rosie Martinez of Post, Josie Caballero of Post, Anita Cantu of Tye and Judy Perez of Abernathy; and one brother, Little Joe of Abernathy. Grandmother of 32 and Great Grandmother of 62.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now