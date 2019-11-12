|
|
Earth, Texas- Church service for Connie Lewis, age 63, of Earth, TX, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Earth Church of Christ with Terry Wilson of Sudan, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Earth Memorial Cemetery. Connie died Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Earth. She was born June 17, 1956 in Littlefield, TX to C.E. Stephenson and Ola Belle (Hayes) Stephenson Blackledge. She married Kent Lewis in Levelland, TX on August 1, 1975.
Connie was a Special Education teacher for 27 years and loved every one of her students. She actively participated in the Earth Roping Club and was an avid supporter of the Lamb County 4-H. Connie treasured her family, especially her kids and grandkids. She was a member of the Earth Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by her father, C.E. and her step-father, Ronnie Blackledge.
Connie is survived by her husband, Kent; her son, Dakota Lewis of Earth, TX; her two daughters, LaShawn Swadener and her husband, Mark of McKinney, TX and Heather Ruiz and her husband, Pete of Lubbock, TX; her mother, Ola Belle Blackledge of Lubbock, TX; her brother, Eddie Stephenson of Levelland, TX; and her eight grandchildren, Bryson Williams, Griffyn Ruiz, Gillian Ruiz, Cade Swadener, Kenlea Swadener, Addison Ruiz, Avery Ruiz, and Scarlett Swadener.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Earth Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 523, Earth, TX, 79031. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019