Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Renee Christian


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Renee Christian Obituary
Lubbock, Texas- Connie Renee Christian, 57, of Lubbock died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in University Medical Center.

Services will be at a later date and cremation is under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.

She was born August 3, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the Royce King and Jackie Vaughn Leonard. She graduated from high school in Albuquerque and Eastern New Mexico University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. October 6, 2006, she married Dois Loftis, she was a Baptist. Survivors include two sons Austin Neal Christian of Lubbock and Hunter Cole Christian and husband Garrett Massey of Wolfforth, her mother Jackie Shelton, of Ruidoso, New Mexico. Also, two brothers Roger King of Portales, New Mexico and Rusty Shelton and wife Kelli of Ruidoso, New Mexico. She had one grandchild, August Christian of Lubbock. Connie is preceded in death by her father Royce King and stepfather Harmon Shelton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now