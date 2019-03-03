|
Lubbock, Texas- Connie Renee Christian, 57, of Lubbock died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in University Medical Center.
Services will be at a later date and cremation is under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Brownfield.
She was born August 3, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the Royce King and Jackie Vaughn Leonard. She graduated from high school in Albuquerque and Eastern New Mexico University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. October 6, 2006, she married Dois Loftis, she was a Baptist. Survivors include two sons Austin Neal Christian of Lubbock and Hunter Cole Christian and husband Garrett Massey of Wolfforth, her mother Jackie Shelton, of Ruidoso, New Mexico. Also, two brothers Roger King of Portales, New Mexico and Rusty Shelton and wife Kelli of Ruidoso, New Mexico. She had one grandchild, August Christian of Lubbock. Connie is preceded in death by her father Royce King and stepfather Harmon Shelton.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019