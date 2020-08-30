Dallas- Conrad L. Lohoefer, 96, of Plano, Texas went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. He was born May 31, 1924, in Amarillo, Texas, the only son to Darrell H. and Rella Lohoefer.



Like so many of our honored veterans of WWII, Conrad served in the Army Air Corp. He was an Engineer-Top Turret Gunner on a B-17, (The Old Battle Axe), member of the 401st Bomb Squadron, 91st Bomb Group (H), 8th Air Force stationed in Bassingbourn, England. He completed 35 missions over Europe from November, 1944 until March, 1945. He achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant (aka T/Sgt.) all before the age of 21. After being discharged, he attended the University of Missouri where he graduated in 1949 with a degree in Journalism.



Upon graduation, he worked as a reporter in Klamath Falls, Oregon before returning to Amarillo. While teaching a Sunday School at Amarillo San Jacinto Methodist church in 1950, he became speechless when a beautiful, tall, blonde in a hat walked into class late. That woman was Stephanie Meador Caserta. They fell in love and were married on April 27, 1951. From there they moved to Pampa, Texas, and on to Wichita Falls, Texas where Conrad worked as the make-up editor and city hall reporter for the Wichita Falls Times and Record News. In 1955, they moved to Lubbock, Texas where Conrad worked as Farm Editor for the Avalanche Journal newspaper.



In 1957, Conrad was the Director of Public Relations for the Plains Cotton Growers when his career took a new turn towards sales in the cotton industry. This opportunity with Texas Tag & Specialty Co. / Ennis Texas Tag took Conrad to Visalia, California in 1976, where he retired in 1997.



Throughout their retirement, Conrad and Stephanie traveled extensively and Conrad participated in the 91st Bomb Group Memorial Association (BGMA) and the "Ragged Irregulars" annual reunions.



In 2004, Conrad and Stephanie returned to Texas to spend their golden years. They shared an enduring love and respect for each other which they instilled in their two daughters and three sons born during their sixty one years of marriage. Their mutual love for each other was paused when Stephanie passed away in 2012 but is now renewed with Conrad's reuniting with her.



Conrad was a loving, godly, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who was so very proud of his family and wartime legacy.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Leslie David (Archie) of Paris, Texas; Leesa Cattley (Robert) of Edmond, Oklahoma; Darrell Lohoefer (Deborah) of Lewisville, Texas; Matthew Lohoefer (Erin) of Dallas, Texas; Lee Lohoefer (Susie) of Colleyville, Texas; grandchildren, Christina Cattley (Val Clarke); Aaron Cattley (Lenice); Stephen Lohoefer; Luke Lohoefer; Jason Lohoefer; Jake Lohoefer; Ryan Lohoefer; Sean Lohoefer; and great grandson, Greyson Conrad Cattley and also step-grandsons, Archie David Jr. and Anthony Mitchell (Kayla).



A memorial service under the direction of Allen Family Funeral Options will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, Plano, Texas, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Reverend Stephen Lohoefer officiating.



