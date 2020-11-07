Lubbock- The family of Consuelo Pena will celebrate her life of 72 years at 11:00 am on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. She passed on Monday, October 26, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Consuelo passed away, refusing to watch the world series since her Yankees were not in it. She was taken way too early, and words do not express how much she is already missed and will always be loved. She is survived by her six sons, one daughter, 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four sisters, one brother, and countless friends and family.