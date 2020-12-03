Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Cornell Cooper, 58, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Cornell by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Cornell passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on December 1, 2020.Cornell was born July 20, 1962 in Lubbock, TX to Clyde Cooper and Maude Cooper. He graduated from Estacado High School in 1981. Cornell was a winder for Nix Electric Company for thirty-eight years. He was a member of Mackenzie Terrace Baptist Church.
Loved ones include daughter Carnellia Gentry; father, Clyde Cooper; brothers, Clyde Carter, Clyde Cooper, Jr. (Tammy), and Tommy Cooper (Vickie); sister, Jan Cooper; granddaughter, Carmen Gentry and long-time best friend, Joey Carter; nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother, Maud Cooper; son, Cornell Cooper, Jr.
Cornell (Texas Nell) enjoyed collecting guns, hunting, building and operating remote control cars. Cornell loved spending time with his family and friends, he was an awesome cook and will be greatly missed.