Lubbock- Coy Bryan Gilliam went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on May 11, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. today, May 14, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 80 years at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Coy's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Coy Bryan Gilliam was born on February 11, 1939, to George and Maude McCoy Gilliam in Lubbock, Texas. He married Jo Beth Franks Gilliam on November 9, 1957, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Coy, fondly known to his family as Papa, was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word and full of integrity. He cared deeply about God, his bride of 61 years, his family and his country, and was fiercely protective of all four. He was a quiet deep thinker, so when he spoke, people listened to his thoughtful, carefully chosen words, which could leave you in stitches or feeling encouraged. His attention to detail was not only evident in the way he cared for things but also in the way he cared for the people he loved. Sunday dinners will never be the same without Papa.



Survivors include his bride, Jo Beth Gilliam; son, Cobe Bryan Gilliam and wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Darby Jo Walker, and husband, Clayton; Kelsey Rae Easley and husband, Tanner; and Case Bryan Gilliam and wife, Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Levi, Cobin and Nixon Walker, Everett, and Campbell Easley.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George Bryan and Maude Ethel Gilliam; and great-grandson, Hal Easley. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2019