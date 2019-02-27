Lubbock- Cresencio Sustaita passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Rosary service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Cresencio's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Cresencio Sustaita was born on January 7, 1945 to Birginio and Trinidad DeLeon Sustaita in Smyer, TX. He worked for EXCEL Properties retiring in 2001. Cresencio was a huge fan of the Texas Rangers and the Houston Texans. He enjoyed golf and fishing as well. More importantly he loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed supporting them by attending their baseball games.



Survivors include his ex-wife, Martha Sustaita; daughters, Janie Sustaita and husband, Pete; Priscilla O'Brien and husband, Rance; four grandchildren, Valerie Arroyos and husband, Pete; Pete Arroyos, Heather O'Brien, Rylee O'Brien; five great-grandchildren, Cason O'Brien-Cook, Victoria Aguirre, Vanessa Aguirre, Ariel Aguirre, Aveighn Arroyos; sister, Julie Norris;



He was preceded in death by his father, Birginio Sustaita; mother, Trinidad Sustaita; son, Chris Sustaita, Jr.; brother, Raymond Sustaita; and sister, Mary Mata. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019