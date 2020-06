Or Copy this URL to Share

Lubbock- 33 passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Cruz was born to Sandra Perez and Cruz Garcia, Sr. February 2, 1987.



