Lubbock- Crystal McKinzie, 52, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Crystal was born September 26, 1966 to Dorothy McKinzie and Freddy Bonds. She worked for USDA for 20 years. Crystal is survived by her husband, Jerry Williams; one son, Jerris McKinzie; three sisters, Felicia McKinzie (Butch), Zenovia Johnson, and Kowana Johnson; two brothers, James McKinzie and Tyrone McKinzie (Ashley); a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019