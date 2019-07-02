Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal McKinzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Patrice McKinzie


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Patrice McKinzie Obituary
Lubbock- Crystal McKinzie, 52, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Crystal was born September 26, 1966 to Dorothy McKinzie and Freddy Bonds. She worked for USDA for 20 years. Crystal is survived by her husband, Jerry Williams; one son, Jerris McKinzie; three sisters, Felicia McKinzie (Butch), Zenovia Johnson, and Kowana Johnson; two brothers, James McKinzie and Tyrone McKinzie (Ashley); a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now