Wolfforth- Cuca Flores Solis passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. We will gather for a praise and worship celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m. followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 86 years at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel. A tribute of Cuca's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
