Lubbock- The family of Curtis Corder will celebrate his life of 68 years at 2 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at City of Lubbock Cemetery. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed on Sunday, November 8, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
.