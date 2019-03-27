|
Slaton- Curtis Jester, 70, of Slaton, died March 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 pm Wednesday March 27th at Englunds. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday March 28, 2019 at Englunds Chapel in Slaton. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.
Curtis was born January 22, 1949 to A.J. and Margie Jester. He married Cheralyn Scott on May 16, 1975 in Tahoka.
Curtis was a Vietnam veteran and worked for Energas as a service technician for many years. He loved his family and his dog Buddy. He also loved people and enjoyed traveling in his camper.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and one brother.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Cheralyn of Slaton; his daughter, Saundra Jester of Lubbock; his sons, David and Brent Jester, both of Slaton; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to or Texas Boys Ranch.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
