Slaton- Curtis W. Alspaugh passed away on January 29, 2020 in Lubbock while surrounded by loved ones. We will celebrate his life of 70 years with a time of visitation at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020, and services to follow at 11:00 am at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Curtis W. Alspaugh was born on March 14, 1949, to W.A. and Ruby Faye (Hancock) Alspaugh and grew up on a farm in Slaton, TX. His fondest memory growing up was the time that he spent at church camp near Lampasas, TX. Curtis graduated from Slaton High School in 1968. He made farming his lifelong occupation. Curtis was an avid reader, enjoying Hank the Cow dog and his Bible daily. He also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching First 48, NCIS, Disney movies and cartoons when the children came over to spend time with him. Curtis was a fan of Texas Tech and Texas A&M sports. Curtis was a kind, loving and generous man and loved life to the fullest.
Survivors include a beloved adopted family, Renia (David) Fulton; his number one gal, Sailor Fulton, his two favorite guys, Clancy (Alicia) Fulton and children, Payzli and Charlee, and Jared (Katy) Alspaugh and twins, Harper and Jake; Sean (Tiffany) Fulton, Kaidan, Colton, Finn, Peyton and Lily; sisters, Donna Kay Englund, and Peggy (Gary) Basinger; brother, Joe (Doris) Alspaugh; nephews, Eric and Brett Englund, and Tyler Basinger; nieces, Kathy Rasmussen, Sarah Propp, and Madison and Emily Basinger; and fifteen great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Dubbin Englund.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Donna Barrett, Lisa Torres, Danielle Talkmitt, Lauren Lockard, Sharla Loosli, Regina Cantu, Monique Ruiz, Terri Velasquez, and Josie Baca; along with Dr. Al Bendeck and Hospice of Lubbock.
