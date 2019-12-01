|
Fredericksburg- Curtis Wayne "Sonny" Davenport died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Texas just a few months prior to his 89th birthday. He was born on January 10, 1931 in Bethel, Texas to Josie and William Delbert Davenport who preceded him in death. Sonny grew up in Ballinger, Texas where he was a standout student, football player and athlete. Following graduation from Ballinger, Sonny attended Howard Payne college in Brownwood where he continued his success as a football quarterback having been recognized on multiple occasions as the outstanding player in the Lone Star Conference. Many of his passing records still stand today.
Following his graduation from Howard Payne College in 1952 with a bachelors, and ultimately Masters of Education degree with joint majors in Education and Mathematics, Sonny worked as a football, track, and golf coach at several Texas High Plains schools. In 1965 he took the position of High School Principal at Abernathy High School where he resided until 1977. That year he transferred to Jim Ned Consolidated School District as the Superintendent until his retirement in 1987. After retirement from the Texas public school system, Sonny moved to Lake Brownwood, yet he continued to educate youth by teaching college math part-time at a number of Texas Junior colleges and colleges until his ultimate retirement in the late 1990's.
Sonny's favorite times were those spent with family watching football games or enjoying Lake Brownwood. He is survived by his wife Anna Sue Davenport of Fredericksburg, whom he married on February 8, 1952; children Dave and Clare Davenport of Fredericksburg; Susan and Mike Seifert of Dickinson; and Ken and Tammy Davenport of Mansfield. Additionally, he is survived by his brother and spouse Jim and Polly Davenport of Midland and grand-children Ryan and Kadie Davenport with great-grandchildren Gage and Drew from Argyle; Trey Davenport of Austin; Kasey and Casey McCauley of Houston; Matt Davenport of Houston; and Christina Seifert of Dickinson.
Sonny spent the last several years of his life in Morning Star Memory Care in Fredericksburg after being moved to Fredericksburg from Brownwood in 2016. His family is immensely grateful to both Morning Star and their staff, as well as to New Century Hospice for their care and support over the last couple of years. As per his request, Sonny was cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be given in his memory to an Alzheimer's Research organization.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019