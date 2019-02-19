|
|
Lubbock- 63, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born to Robert Lilly and Clara Phillips in Temple, TX on January 21, 1956. Curtis is survived by his mother, Clara Phillips; siblings, Gregory Lilly (Alberta), Joyce Johnson (Charles), and Diane (Alfred); 8 children, Lesa Rollison, Brandi Jackson (Don) , Curtis Lilly Jr, Kaiya Lilly, Naiya Lilly, Kendall Lilly, Christopher Lilly and Jordan Lilly; 23 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019