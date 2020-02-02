|
|
Round Rock, TX- Cynthia Portillo Cisneros was born in Brownsville, TX on September 20, 1977 to Henry A. Portillo and Felicitas Flores Portillo. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2020 at the age of 42 years. Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Henry A. Portillo. She leaves behind her children; Jeanice Cisneros, Samuel Cisneros, William Mitchell III, Kenneth Allen Richard and Marcus Allen Richard; four grandchildren; two sisters, Jessica Tienda and Elipidia Espinoza; and by one brother, Lee Portillo. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1-9pm, and again on Tuesday Morning from 9am-12pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 2:00pm, also at Guajardo Funeral Chapels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020