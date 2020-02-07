Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Cynthia K. (Clemons) Richie


1960 - 2020
Cynthia K. (Clemons) Richie Obituary
Lubbock- 59 passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Cynthia was born August 6, 1960 to Floyd Clemons and Willie Washington. Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Maryetter Richie and Shauna Richie; five sisters, Floydie Clemons, Sandra (Kenneth) Scott, Michelle Clemons, Jacqueline Miller, and Nora Johnson; four brothers, Ernest Young, Billy (Olivia) Clemons, Robert Johnson, Jr., and Mark Johnson; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
