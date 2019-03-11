|
|
Lubbock- Cynthia (Cindy) Martinez, born November 12, 1953 was suddenly and unexpectedly called home March 8, 2019 at the young age of 65. A rosary will be recited on, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7 PM at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memorial Park, Lubbock, TX. Mrs. Martinez was a Paralegal for over 30 years in Lubbock. Over the years she served as the President-elect, 2014-2015 of the West Texas Paralegal Association and was also a member of the LLPA Communities. Mrs. Martinez favorite holiday was Christmas. She collected Nutcrackers and has over 300 of many sorts, sizes and colors. She also loved to dance and travel. Those left to cherish her memory; husband, Joe; children, Rosalind (Mark), Patricia, Sherry (Jim) and Brandon (Kristy). Ten grandchildren, Ariel, Keyshia, Beau, Adam, Kaylynn, Jasmine, Michael, Emma, Elena and Evelyn. They also have 4 great grandchildren, Penelope, Luciano, Olivia and Braxton; one sister, Melissa (Billy), four brothers, Jim, Tony, Danny and Mark (Julie). Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019