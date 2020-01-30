Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
D'Anne Rampy


1958 - 2020
Lubbock- D'Anne Rampy, also known as radio personality Kelli D'Angelo passed away January 28th, 2020. Services will be held at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers at 2:00 pm, Friday January 31st, 2020. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy and view her life and service tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, Haven Animal Care Shelter of Lubbock or REACH Community.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
