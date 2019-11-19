|
Lubbock- D'Aun Rochelle Tavenner (nee Weaver) died, surrounded by her loving family, on November 17, 2019 at Carillon House in Lubbock. Born in Levelland, TX on March 12, 1935, D'Aun moved with her parents to a farm south of Idalou when she was eight and graduated from Roosevelt High in May, 1952. She attended Texas Tech from 1952 to 1955. When she and her first husband started a family, D'Aun took a break from her studies to raise her son, Lex, and daughter, Shelley. She returned to Tech a few years later, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. D'Aun became a committed and much-loved elementary school teacher, working for 33 years in the Lubbock Independent School District, teaching at A.C. Jackson Elementary and Roscoe Wilson Elementary. She earned an M.Ed. in 1967. In 1989, she married Herb Tavenner, who remained her loving husband until the end of her rich and meaningful life. D'Aun devoted herself to helping others, not only as a teacher, but also as a 50-year member of Asbury United Methodist Church and later at St. John's United Methodist Church. She and Herb volunteered weekly with Meals on Wheels of Lubbock for 21 years, and also volunteered with the South Plains Food Bank Voucher Program through St. John's. She was a long-time member of United Methodist Women, the Lubbock Retired Teachers' Association, the Texas State Teachers' Association, and the National Education Association. D'Aun's great passion in life was her family, all of whom benefitted richly from her generous heart and unconditional love. During the first half of her life, she was devoted to her children, her parents, and her teaching career. In 1989, her family expanded when she married Herb and became a stepmother to his five children. Together, they created a rich life of volunteering, travel, and service to their community. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren-Eric and Jenna Flemons, and Erik, Karen, Alexander, and Andrea Tavenner-and step grandson, Kyle Ammerman. As an avid reader and educational reading specialist, she delighted in sharing books and the love of reading with them. In addition to her grandchildren, D'Aun is survived by her husband, Herb; her children, Lex Brown and Shelley Green; her sister, Jan Silverstein; her brother, Stan Weaver; her five Tavenner stepchildren, Mark, David, John, Sharon, and Paul; her eight nieces and nephews; and her many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Fern Weaver, and her brother, Ken Weaver. A celebration of her life will be held at Neil Chapel at Carillon on Wednesday, November 20 at 2:00 p.m. D'Aun's family would like to offer special thanks to Linda Tiberke for her kind and loving assistance during her last months. The family requests memorial gifts be made to Lubbock Meals on Wheels and the South Plains Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019