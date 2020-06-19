D. M. Lockaby
1933 - 2020
Tahoka- D. M. Lockaby, 86, of Tahoka passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2020. He was born October 15, 1933, in Lubbock to Thomas Matthew and Myrtle (Renfro) Lockaby. He grew up in Tahoka, graduating from Tahoka High School in 1951. He worked for the railroad before being drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in Korea. After a honorable discharge he attended North Texas University, later returning to Tahoka where he farmed until retiring in 2003.

In 1963, Danny married Eddie Carpenter at the Tahoka Church of Christ where he served as an elder. Over the years, D. M. was a Director for the Junior Chamber of Commerce, member and president of the Tahoka Co-op Gin, and was Farmer of the Year in 1970.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eddie of Tahoka; children, Todd Lockaby and wife Kristi of Tahoka and Jacqui Haygood and husband Lee of Canadian; grandchildren, Morgan Mann and husband Hadley, Brit Lockaby, Luke and Mark Haygood. D. M. was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Madi Lockaby in 2015 and infant brother, Thomas Matthew Lockaby, Jr.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday June 19, 2020, at Nevels Memorial Cemetery in Tahoka.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nevels Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
