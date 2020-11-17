Lamesa- Dale Merrick,93, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in Big Spring, Texas. He was born July 26, 1927 in Martin County, Texas to Jess and Elizabeth Jinkins Merrick.
Dale married Frankie Singleton on December 30,1952, in the Roberts Chapel in Lamesa. He was an accomplished fiddler, and Frankie an accomplished guitarist, and together they played with others in their Texas Brass and Strings band. Music was their passion, and they played throughout West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.
Dale started school at the Merrick School in Martin County, graduated 8th grade at the OK School in Dawson County, and graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1944. After serving in the Navy during WW II, he returned to Dawson County and began a lifelong career in farming. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and was a devoted Christian throughout his life. He was active in many civic organizations and committees, and was loved and cherished by those who were fortunate to know him.
Dale is survived by two brothers, Darrell Merrick of Lamesa and Edward (Oleda) Merrick of Ralls; two sisters Barbara Thigpen of Houston and Karen Dingus of Lamesa; sister-in-law Jane Merrick of Lubbock; two brother-in-laws, C.B. Singleton and Lindell (Nina) Singleton of Lamesa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Frankie Singleton Merrick, his parents, and one brother, Tommy Merrick, brother-in-laws Don Dingus and Ben Thigpen, and sister-in-law Lois Merrick.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Dawson Country Cemetery with Pastor Kendall Meek officiating arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Branon Funeral Home.
The family would appreciate memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 438, Lamesa, Texas 79331, or a charity of your choice
To send online condolences please visit: www.branonfuneralhome.com