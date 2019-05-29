|
Frisco- Dale was born on October 1, 1936 in Emporia, KS and passed away on May 26, 2019 in Frisco at the age of 82. Dale was the second of three children born to John and Elza Schenck. Dale attended Judson High School where he played the trombone. Thereafter, he attended University of Texas, then transferred to Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Architecture. He had an amazing eye for art and the ability to create sculptures, stained glass, and beautiful paintings. For decades, Dale designed home plans, commercial structures, churches and other buildings throughout West Texas and New Mexico. He enjoyed working with people and helping them bring their dreams to fruition. He had a strong Christian faith and served in numerous churches, including Oakwood Baptist and First Baptist Church of Lubbock. He is preceded in death by his parents John Worland Schenck and Elza Dell Schenck of Lebo, KS and his brother John Everett Schenck of Mesquite. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Schenck of Frisco; his daughter Lea Wood and her husband Mike Wood of Redondo Beach, CA and his daughter Lori Mann of Prosper; grandchildren Michael, Austin, Garrett and Parker; sister Lynne Marie Barnes and husband Clarence of Mena, AR; sister in law Patsy Nell Jones and her husband Cliff of Lubbock; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. There was a celebration of his life at Parkview of Frisco on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, followed by visitation at the home of Pat and Cliff Jones (6103 75th Place; Lubbock) from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Cards and other expressions of condolence may be mailed to 7459 Stonebrook Pkwy, #3309, Frisco, 75034.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019