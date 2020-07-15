Lubbock- 60 passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and celebration of life service will follow at 12 pm at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Dalia was born to Nicholasa and Petronilio Garibaldo on November 21, 1959. She is survived by her loving husband, Antonio Santana; son, Arthur Pinon; daughter, Leticia N. Ruiz; stepdaughters Margarette Delgado, Christina, and Monica; two sisters, Ester Argullin and Gloria DeLaGarza; nine grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.