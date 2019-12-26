|
|
Ransom Canyon, Texas- Dalvin Wayne Alexander, age 65, of Ransom Canyon, TX, formerly of Snyder, passed away in Lubbock on Saturday, December 21st, 2019.
Family Visitation is planned for Thursday, December 26th, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Miller Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Calvary Baptist Church with Mr. Mark McClain officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home at Hillside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Alexander was born on September 21st, 1954 in Spur, Texas to Flavious and Vera (Reynolds) Alexander. He was the Vice-President of Operations for Big Country Electric Co-Op, a member of the Roby Lions Club, a proud First Class Lineman who enjoyed fishing, collecting antique Coca-Cola and action sport cards memorabilia, and playing with his grandchildren. He loved his family, the Dallas Cowboys and his German Shepherd, Hyde.
He is survived by
Wife, Belinda (Vann) Alexander of Ransom Canyon, TX;
Son, Zeb Alexander and wife Michele of Lubbock, TX;
3 Daughters, Amber McClimens and husband John of Lubbock, TX, Leslie Lewallen of Snyder, TX and Michelle Wiseman of Snyder, TX;
7 Grandchildren, Kasey Hoyle, Shane Wiseman and Reese Wiseman, all of Snyder, TX, Noah Alexander, Caleb Alexander, Jonah Alexander and John McClimens, Jr., all of Lubbock, TX;
Sister, Gloria Anderson and husband Tim of Waxahachie, TX;
2 Sisters-in-law, Maurene Vann of San Antonio, TX and Carol Vann of Colorado City, TX;
3 Brothers-in-law, James Vann and wife Halle of Fredericksburg, TX, Eddie Vann and wife Janie of Colorado City, TX and Randy Vann and wife Polly of Littlefield, TX;
Numerous nieces and nephews
and his German Shepherd, Hyde.
He was preceded in death by parents, Flavious and Vera (Reynolds) Alexander, Son, Jeromy Lewallen, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, James and Frankie Vann; 2 Brothers-in-law, Martin Vann and Jerry Vann and Cousin, Milton Bohannon.
Family ask that memorials be made to the Texas Lions Club Camp, c/o Snyder Lions Club, P.O. Box 203, Snyder, Texas 79550, (325) 573-6725.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.millerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019