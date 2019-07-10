Lubbock- Dan Fields passed away on July 5, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 92 years at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Dan Fields's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Dan Fields was born on December 12, 1926 to Julius and Fannie (Davidson) Fields in Camp Springs, TX and graduated from Colorado City High School. On November 29, 1945, he married the love of his life, Wanda Joyce Walker in Sweetwater, TX. Dan farmed and ranched in Mitchell, Yoakum and Gaines counties. He also owned State Line Trucks and managed the State Line Coop Gin. Dan was member of the First Methodist Church in Denver City where he served on the Administrative Board, was Sunday School President, and Leader of the Methodist Youth Fellowship. He was a past member of Denver City Lodge #1278 and past president of the Tri-County Scottish Rite Association and Patron of Denver City Order of the Eastern Star and Committeeman in Texas Grand Chapter, OES. Dan also served as County Committeeman of Gaines County ASCS. Dan moved to Lubbock in 1989 and joined the First United Methodist Church and the McMillan Sunday School class. He also served as a lay shepherd. Dan continued to be very active in many civic organizations including serving as President of the South Plains Industrial Supply and Consolidated Bearing, President of the Plains Coop Managers Association, and Director of Texas Agricultural Coop Council. Dan was voted Texas Coop Ginner of the Year in 1988 and the TACC held a golf tournament twice a year in Ruidoso, NM named the "Dan Fields Invitational". He was a member of "Creative Writing" and a published author of the book "The Day They Killed the Cows". Dan also was a consultant for Bank of Cooperatives for Lynn Scherler.



Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Wanda Joyce Fields; daughters, Danna Joyce Dewlen and husband, Robert of The Woodlands, and Deborah Suzanne Savage and husband, Jack of Lubbock; daughter-in-law, Leasa Fields; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; two brothers; and a sister.



The family of Dan Fields would appreciate contributions to https://www.stjude.org/ in his memory. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019