Lubbock- Dan L. Duncan, 84, passed away June 1, 2020. Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Billie; three daughters, Gail Douglas, Kelly (& Mitch) Reynolds, Karen (& Federico) Rosales; nine grandchildren; one sister-in-law; nieces and nephews. A graduate of Baylor and U.T. Austin, Dan developed the Family Therapy Dept at Lubbock MHMR in 1974 and served as Executive Director of Family Services until 1990. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Dan willed his body to Texas Tech for research, so he will continue to teach and educate...his "hobby". The family is planning a private gathering to celebrate Dan. If you wish, please send donations to Caprock Fresenius Dialysis or Direct Home Health & Hospice in Lubbock.



