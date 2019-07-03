|
Lubbock- Dan Law, known by many as Podna, passed peacefully into heaven Monday evening July 1,2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning July 6,2019, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Lubbock,Texas. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday July 5,2019 from 5pm to 8pm. Dan was born June 5, 1932 in Wallsboro, Alabama. He was the youngest of seven children. His family had a small dairy farm. Dan met his future wife, Jeane Morriss, in the 5th grade in Wetumpka, Alabama. Dan went to the University of Alabama on a football scholarship and played for two years while Jeane went to Auburn. Dan was then called to the Army during the Korean War.
He and Jeane married and moved to Fort Riley, Kansas to fulfill his military duty. At Fort Riley, Dan met Beaty Feathers who was coming to Texas Tech to be an assistant football coach. Beaty encouraged Dan to come to Lubbock to finish his education and play ball.
Dan and Jeane came to Lubbock with the expectations of finishing school and returning to Alabama. They never made it back to Alabama. Jeane got a job teaching elementary while Dan was playing football and baseball and going to class. Dan got an after practice job as a delivery boy at Homer G. Maxey company, a wholesale plumbing business. After Dan completed his education in 1957, he went full time at the plumbing supply company. Homey G Maxey changed its name to Fields and Company. Dan was named president of Fields and Company in 1969. May 11,1970 the Tornado's came and destroyed Fields and Company. Fields and Company remounted and grew with good leadership and great people. Dan sold Fields and Company in 1998.
Dan and Jeane were followers of Christ and committed members of First Baptist Church. Dan and Jeane were also loyal supporters of Texas Tech in many areas. From athletics to alumni to almost anything Tech needed. Dan was preceded in death by Jeane, April 2014.
Dan and Jeane had 4 children and 9 grandchildren. Jan and David Thetford and their children, Rachel Butts(Jordan) and Tanner(Magen). Dee Law. Sam and Julie Law and their children, Ben, Kay and Wes. Tom and D'linda Law and their children, Lindy Pinkalla (Chris), Dillon, Parker (Sarah) and M'Lee.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019