Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
Lamesa, TX
Dan "Sugar Daddy" Williams Jr.

Dan "Sugar Daddy" Williams Jr. Obituary
Lamesa- 93, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born to Dan, Sr. and Minnie Williams in San Marcos, TX. He worked for Bob Brown Motors Company where he retired. He continued working delivering meals on wheels for the Dawson County Senior Citizens. Dan leaves to cherish his memory; loving friend, Darlene Lewis; daughter, Denise Sorrell; two stepdaughters, Jackie (George) Riptoe and Alice Linster; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, Lamesa, TX. Interment will follow at Lamesa Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
