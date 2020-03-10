|
Lubbock- Dana Gayle Walding Robertson, 75, of Lubbock, passed away March 3, 2020. She was born to Clarence and Lee Walding, June 15, 1944 in Floydada, Texas. She graduated from Floydada High School in 1962 and attended Texas Tech. She graduated with a AAS degree from the College of Lake County, Grayslake, Illinois in 1974. Dana married Spencer Robertson in 1965 and moved to Waukegan, Illinois. She was employed by DOD and retired from Federal Civil Services after 321/2 years at Sheppard AFB in 1999. She was preceded in death by a son, Chauncey Lee, in 2014, parents Clarence and Lee and a brother Clarence Douglas Walding. Dana is survived by her husband of 55 years, Spencer, daughter Sonya; granddaughters Kayleigh and Tess; brother Bryson Walding; and 4 great grandchildren, all of Lubbock. Dana has requested memorials to First United Methodist Church Friends of Music or Everliving Trust at First United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, May 10, 2020 in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
