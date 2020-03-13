Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Daniel Ed Austin Jr.


1945 - 2020
Daniel Ed Austin Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- 74, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Daniel was born on July 30, 1945 in Memphis, Texas, to the late Daniel Austin Sr. and Emma Terry Austin. Daniel graduated from Dunbar High School. Immediately after graduation from high school, Daniel was drafted to the U.S. Air Force. His last employment was with the Pat Salmon & Sons Trucking Company, Dallas , Texas. Daniel leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Karen Denise Austin; two step-sons, Tayvin Reed and Quintan Willis (Onessa); 2 daughters, Angela Watson and Alyssa Salazar-Austin ; 4 sons, Derrick Austin, Reginald Austin (Taunia), Gregory Austin, and Kenneth Kirkwood; twenty-three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Remember
