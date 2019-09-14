|
Levelland- Daniel Lozano, 52, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Daniel was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was raised in Levelland, Texas and attended Levelland High School and South Plains College. He was currently employed at M&M Concrete and previously worked as a surgical technician at Grace Medical Center and University Medical Center. Daniel's hobbies included riding his motorcylce, dancing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his dog, Bella. He had a unique personality and a heart that allowed him to become friends with anyone he crossed paths with. Daniel's smile and laughter lifted the spirits of his friends and family. He is survived by his son Clayton Lozano and his wife Maddison; former spouse Laura Bennet and stepsons Michael Piquette and Cameron Warner; parents Joe and Julia Lozano; brothers Armando Lozano and wife Patricia; Orlando Lozano and wife Olga; Ray Lozano; his sister Cynthia Lozano and her wife Carmen; nephews Eric, Sheldon, Tye, Braxton, Ramon, and Rigo; nieces Amanda, Jessica, Orlie, Jayme, Britany, Brianna, and Brooke, along with numerous great nieces, great nephews and friends. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019