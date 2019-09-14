Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Lozano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lozano


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Lozano Obituary
Levelland- Daniel Lozano, 52, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Daniel was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was raised in Levelland, Texas and attended Levelland High School and South Plains College. He was currently employed at M&M Concrete and previously worked as a surgical technician at Grace Medical Center and University Medical Center. Daniel's hobbies included riding his motorcylce, dancing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his dog, Bella. He had a unique personality and a heart that allowed him to become friends with anyone he crossed paths with. Daniel's smile and laughter lifted the spirits of his friends and family. He is survived by his son Clayton Lozano and his wife Maddison; former spouse Laura Bennet and stepsons Michael Piquette and Cameron Warner; parents Joe and Julia Lozano; brothers Armando Lozano and wife Patricia; Orlando Lozano and wife Olga; Ray Lozano; his sister Cynthia Lozano and her wife Carmen; nephews Eric, Sheldon, Tye, Braxton, Ramon, and Rigo; nieces Amanda, Jessica, Orlie, Jayme, Britany, Brianna, and Brooke, along with numerous great nieces, great nephews and friends. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now