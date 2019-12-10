|
Lubbock- Daniel Lynn Jeffcoat was born May 20, 2001in Midland and passed away on December 6, 2019 in Houston. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock. We will celebrate his life of 18 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Turning Point Community Church, Lubbock. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Karen Jeffcoat of Lubbock; two brothers, Matthew Jeffcoat, and Andrew Jeffcoat; and a sister, Rachel Jeffcoat.
