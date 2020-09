Or Copy this URL to Share

Morton- Daniel M. Garza age 61 of Morton passed away on Saturday Sept. 26th, 2020 in Levelland.



Funeral Services: will be held on Wednesday Sept. 30th, 2020 @ 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Morton. Officiating: Pastor Mario Hernandez Music by: Rosa Hernandez. Burial : Morton Memorial Cemetery of Morton. Head Duarte Funeral Home



