1/1
Daniel Ray Pequeño
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Slaton- 44 passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held today at 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Delma Pequeño; grandparents Ray and Rosa Pequeño; two daughters, Kadie D. Pequeño and Mireya Grubbs; one son, Mickey Hollis; two brothers, Derek McDonald and Dustin McDonald; one grandchild, Olivia Hollis; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Englewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved