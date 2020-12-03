Slaton- 44 passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Englewood Cemetery, Slaton, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Rosary will be held today at 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Delma Pequeño; grandparents Ray and Rosa Pequeño; two daughters, Kadie D. Pequeño and Mireya Grubbs; one son, Mickey Hollis; two brothers, Derek McDonald and Dustin McDonald; one grandchild, Olivia Hollis; a host of other relatives and friends.