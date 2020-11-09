Lubbock- The family of Daniel Robert "Bob" Couch will celebrate his life of 96 years at a small graveside service at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Monday, November 09, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
Daniel Robert Couch was born in 1924 in Ropesville, Texas, and grew up on farms and ranches during the Great Depression. He enrolled in Texas Tech as a teenager in 1941. Like many young men at that time, his education was interrupted by World War II.
Bob left college to serve in the U.S. Air Corps and U.S. Army Air Force for three years (1942-1945), had many interesting war stories and was a proud WWII veteran. He graduated with a BBA degree from Texas Tech University in 1947. In 1949, he began part-time service in the U.S. Naval Reserve as an officer (Ensign).
Bob had a long career as an administrator with Amoco Oil Company from 1947 to 1984. He and his brother Al were also weekend ranchers for many years (hence the nickname "Cowboy Bob"). Bob also served on the board of Briercroft Savings and Loan. In later years he enjoyed managing his farms and his investments.
Bob married the love of his life, Jo Couch, in 1951, and they were married for 65 years until Jo's passing in 2016. He and Jo enjoyed traveling the world and loved spending time at their family cabin in Tres Ritos, New Mexico.
Bob loved family, fly-fishing, bird hunting, golf, and Texas Tech football. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and provider to his family. He was known as GrandBob to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was honest, generous, and funny! He had many friends in the Lubbock area and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Cristi Williams and husband Monte of Richardson, and Candi Smith and husband Sam of Lubbock; grandchildren, Daniel Williams, Rachel Reiff and husband Graham, Jacob Williams and, wife Lori, Milani Smith, Maci Smith, and Maryn Smith; great-granddaughter, Annabelle Reiff; and a niece, Mary Enger.
His parents, Archibald Pierson Couch and Novia Inez Huling Couch; wife, Jo Couch; grandson, Bret Shannon; and a brother, Alfred P. Couch, preceded him in death.
The family of Bob Couch has designated the Aldersgate Youth Ministry, 10306 Indiana Ave. Lubbock, Texas 79423, or the Texas Tech Alumni Association for memorial contributions donated in his memory.