Lubbock- Daniel Ryan Jennings passed away on November 24, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 36 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Monterey Church of Christ. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Daniel was born on January 20, 1983, to Mark and Cheryl Jennings in Fort Worth, TX. He graduated from Canyon High School and went on the earn his bachelor's degree from Texas Tech. Even as a small boy Daniel had a huge heart for family, friends and critters of all kinds. His laugh was infectious, and his wit was one of a kind. He loved life and had a perpetual twinkle in his eye. He never met a stranger. Those he left behind will treasure his memory.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Cheryl Jennings; brother, Charles Allen Jennings; sister, Carrie Beth (Evan) Brown; niece, Ava Joy Jennings; nephews, Eli Brown, Owen Brown, and Brandon Brown all of Lubbock; maternal grandmother, Bobbie Hensarling of Wolfforth; paternal grandfather, Alvin Jennings; and paternal grandmother, Ellen Jennings both of Ft. Worth.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Hensarling.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019