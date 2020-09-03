1/1
Daniel Torres Cisneros
1969 - 2020
Levelland- Daniel Torres Cisneros, age 50 of Levelland passed away on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 in Levelland. He was born on November 10th, 1969 in Levelland.

Services will be held on Friday September 4th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland. Officiating: Fr. Jonathon Phillips Music by: Johnny & Gloria Vasquez

Inurnment: to be announced with further notice. Rosary: Sept. 3rd, 2020 @ 7:00 P.M. Head Duarte Funeral Home

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
