Wolfforth - Dannetta King Little, 85, of Wolfforth died January 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 13, 1934 in Ralls, TX to Orville J. and Daisy "Shook" King. She was a 1953 graduate of Ralls High School. Dannetta was an LVN for 40 years. She married Kermit Coy Little on December 4, 1973 in Carthage, MO. Dannetta was a devout Christian, proud Texan, and the rock of her family. She was a member of Faith Temple Church in Lubbock.
Dannetta is survived by her husband of 46 years; five daughters, Wilma Joy Langdon, Beth Poe & husband Paolo, and Susan Poe & husband Rick all of Wolfforth, Nancy Leal & husband Michael of Ropesville, and Tomma Gilson of Kansas; three sons, Brian Langdon & fiance Tammi Wallis of Wolfforth, A J Langdon & wife Patsy of Midland, TX, and Curtis Little & wife Renee of Colorado; one brother, Marshall King of Ralls, TX; 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and 4 special four legged friends: Dolly, Cookie, Mocha, and June Bug.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Tamara Brown; two granddaughters, Rebecca Brown and Justine Little, one sister; Nancy Roye, and one brother; Kerry King.
Services will be 2PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Faith Temple Church in Lubbock with Revs. Harvey Wampler and Ricky Oliphint officiating. Interment will be 3:45 PM at Ralls Cemetery in Ralls, TX under the direction of Adams Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020