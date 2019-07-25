Home

Danny Brock


1953 - 2019
Danny Brock Obituary
Lubbock- Danny died Sunday, July 21, 2019 of cancer. He was born May 22, 1953 at US Army Hospital Kanagawa, Japan

Danny was a music lover, musician and avid collector. He was an electronic tech and also would help family and friends with their cars and homes. He loved his dogs and cats and they will miss him. We all will.

Survivors include: Wife Joann, mother Rue, daughter Tonya, sister Amy, brothers Bobby and David.

Memorial services will be 2 pm Friday July 26, 2019 at Agape Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019
