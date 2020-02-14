|
Lubbock- 55, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Victory In Praise Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Danny was born April 25, 1964 to Joyce Johnson and Johnny McKenzie. Danny graduated from Estacado High School. He was employed at the Breakfast House. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Joyce Johnson; his grandmother, Ida Knox; three daughters, Reshanti Hawthorne, Corazana Lewis, and Te'Keyha Lewis; two sisters, Carla Johnson and Syreeta Taylor; ten brothers, Micheal McKenzie, Kevin (Keno) McKenzie, Jeffery (Mae) Whitfield, Johnny (Pappy) Taylor, Cleave (JoJo) Caraway, Winston Caraway, and Richard McKenzie; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020