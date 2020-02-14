Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Victory In Praise Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny D. McKenzie


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny D. McKenzie Obituary
Lubbock- 55, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Victory In Praise Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Danny was born April 25, 1964 to Joyce Johnson and Johnny McKenzie. Danny graduated from Estacado High School. He was employed at the Breakfast House. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Joyce Johnson; his grandmother, Ida Knox; three daughters, Reshanti Hawthorne, Corazana Lewis, and Te'Keyha Lewis; two sisters, Carla Johnson and Syreeta Taylor; ten brothers, Micheal McKenzie, Kevin (Keno) McKenzie, Jeffery (Mae) Whitfield, Johnny (Pappy) Taylor, Cleave (JoJo) Caraway, Winston Caraway, and Richard McKenzie; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -