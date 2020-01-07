|
|
Lubbock- Danny Harold Wren was born on June 3, 1959 and passed away on January 4, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6 pm to 8 pm this evening, January 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 60 years at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Broadway Church of Christ. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020