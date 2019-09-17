Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Venue on Broadway
2202 Broadway
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Church of Christ
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Espuela Cemetery
Spur, TX
View Map
Danny Morman


1940 - 2019
Danny Morman Obituary
Lubbock- Danora Onita "Danny" Morman, 79, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Danny was born to the late Alton and Nelta (Pritchett) Loe on June 13, 1940 in Guymon Oklahoma. She graduated from Wellman High School and married Billy Joe Morman on June 22, 1957. After settling in Lubbock, Danny became a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. After their retirement she and her husband spent their summers in Dolores, Colorado where they were volunteers for the Dolores Fire Protection District. There she obtained her EMT certification and worked as an EMT for several years. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ for 60 years. Her hobbies were gardening, fishing, and painting.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Morman; two sons, Rusty Morman and wife Emma and Kelly Morman and wife Debbie, all of Lubbock; sister, Tommy Elaine Morman and husband Sach of Lubbock; four grandchildren, Zach Morman of Lubbock, Amanda Bell and husband Jake of Lindale, Whitney Morman of Lubbock, and Ethan Morman of New Braunfels.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway, Lubbock with the family receiving friends 5:30-7:30 p.m. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Sunset Church of Christ with interment at 2:30 p.m. at Espuela Cemetery in Spur, Texas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Sunset International Bible Institute, 3723 34th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
