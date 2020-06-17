Levelland- Memorial service for Danny Rae Nations will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Lake Ridge Chapel, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, Texas 79424. Officiating the service will be Danny's uncle, Rev. Barry Bradley, of First Baptist Church of Orange, Texas.
Cremains will be laid to rest in Talpa, Texas, at a later date.
Danny was born to Charles Roy Nations and Sandra Rae Nations on July 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Levelland, Texas.
Danny attended schools in Sweetwater, Texas, and joined the US Marine Corps upon completion of his studies. He later earned an HVAC certification and worked as a heating and air conditioning technician. Danny was single and had no children. He is survived by his father, Charles Nations, of Saginaw, Texas, his mother, Sandra Bullard, of Levelland, Texas, two brothers, Brad Nations, and wife Stephanie, of Wolfforth, Texas; and Michael Nations of Abilene, Texas; sister, Ashlie Nations of Santa Clarita, California; and two nephews, Troy, and Colby Nations, also of Wolfforth, Texas.
Other survivors include his stepmother, Sylvia Nations, of Saginaw; step-siblings, Belinda Gratton, and husband Marty, of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sam Bullard, and wife Mary, of Levelland, Texas; Sheila Krakowski, and husband Allan, of Omaha, Nebraska; Janda Bullock, and husband Tony, of Levelland, Texas; and Scooter Bullard, and wife Destiny, of Lone Camp, Texas. He will be fondly remembered by his two uncles and aunts, Duane and Roberta McQueen, of Lubbock, Texas, and Barry and Jackie Bradley, of Orange, Texas; as well as his cousins, Clarissa Bell, Tara McQueen, Jeffrey Bradley, and Jonathan Bradley, along with extended family and a host of friends from near and far. Especially dear to him was his fourteen-year-old Black Lab, Shadow.
Danny was preceded in death by his stepfather, Virgil Leo Bullard, of Levelland, paternal grandparents, Herman and Vadie Nations, of Sweetwater, Texas, and maternal grandparents, Jack and Mary McQueen, of Lubbock, and formerly of Sweetwater, as well as an uncle, Billy Joe Nations, of Sweetwater.
In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days on this http://www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org. or to the Alzheimer's Association at http://www.alzfdn.org.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.