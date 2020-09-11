1/1
Danny Waller
1956 - 2020
Lubbock- Danny Waller, age 64 of Lubbock, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13th at Morehart Mortuary Chapel with Dana Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, September 12th at Morehart Mortuary.

Charles Danny Waller was born May 13, 1956 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico to parents Howard Benjamin Waller and Lola Mae Thornton Waller. Danny was self-employed and started and owned several businesses throughout the years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lubbock and in his spare time, volunteered at the Lubbock County Jail, sharing his testimony and ministering to the inmates. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Waller.

Danny is survived by his children, Jeremy Waller and wife Heather, Crystal Hulse, Amber Cline and husband Matt, Lane Waller; his mother, Lola Ehrlich; three brothers, Howard Mike Waller and wife Martha Jane, James Scott Waller and wife Alicia, Henry Bud Ehrlich and wife Laura; one sister, Cathy Waller Ellis; his lifelong friends, Kay Jones, Mary Waller, Shelby Ellis; five grandchildren, Christian Hector Leal-Cruz, Lyla Jane Hulse, Mattison Danielle Cline, Heath Daniel Cline, Levi Daniel Waller; one great grandchild, Aylah Cruz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joe Arrington Cancer Center of Lubbock or to Hospice of Lubbock and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morehart Mortuary - Breckenridge
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morehart Mortuary - Breckenridge
SEP
13
Interment
Breckenridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morehart Mortuary - Breckenridge
1101 West Walker
Breckenridge, TX 76424
(254) 559-5421
