Lubbock- Graveside services for Danny Williams, 57, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Thursday,December 5, 2019 in City of Lubbock Cemetery with Steven Haney officiating and Ivan Navarro presenting eulogy. Please celebrate the life of Danny by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Danny passed away November 28, 2019. He was born January 4, 1962 in Lubbock, TX to Wallace and Sharon Williams. Danny was a loving husband to his wife of 35 years when he made his final journey home to be with the Lord.
He loved hunting, fishing, cooking out and camping with this wife. He also enjoyed garage sales and looking for bargains. Later on, he was interested in rental properties.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sharon and Wallace William, and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Grace.
Pallbearers will be Ivan Navarro, Pat Dantzler, Tony Pillow, Dale Roberson, Josh Roberson and Zach Roberson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to "The Haven " Animal Shelter in Danny's name.
