Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Williams Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside services for Danny Williams, 57, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Thursday,December 5, 2019 in City of Lubbock Cemetery with Steven Haney officiating and Ivan Navarro presenting eulogy. Please celebrate the life of Danny by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Danny passed away November 28, 2019. He was born January 4, 1962 in Lubbock, TX to Wallace and Sharon Williams. Danny was a loving husband to his wife of 35 years when he made his final journey home to be with the Lord.

He loved hunting, fishing, cooking out and camping with this wife. He also enjoyed garage sales and looking for bargains. Later on, he was interested in rental properties.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sharon and Wallace William, and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Grace.

Pallbearers will be Ivan Navarro, Pat Dantzler, Tony Pillow, Dale Roberson, Josh Roberson and Zach Roberson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to "The Haven " Animal Shelter in Danny's name.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now