Lubbock- 49, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Danyelle was born April 15, 1970 in Lubbock, Tx to Eugene Lawson Jr. and Ulinda Smith. She attended Lubbock public schools and was apart of the Estacado High School class of 1989. Danyelle worked at Children's Hope as well as Canyon Lakes Residential Treatment Center. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Demetrius Freeman; daughter, Da'Metria Freeman; sister, Eugenia Lawson; two nephews; one niece; aunt, Ivory Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019