Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Lyons Chapel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Danyelle Lawson-Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danyelle Marchelle Lawson-Freeman


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danyelle Marchelle Lawson-Freeman Obituary
Lubbock- 49, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Danyelle was born April 15, 1970 in Lubbock, Tx to Eugene Lawson Jr. and Ulinda Smith. She attended Lubbock public schools and was apart of the Estacado High School class of 1989. Danyelle worked at Children's Hope as well as Canyon Lakes Residential Treatment Center. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Demetrius Freeman; daughter, Da'Metria Freeman; sister, Eugenia Lawson; two nephews; one niece; aunt, Ivory Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now