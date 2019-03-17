Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Lubbock- Darla Deann Dolle went to be with the Lord at the age of 54 on March 15, 2019. A celebration of Darla's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Sunrise Church of Christ with Michael Park officiating. Burial will follow in the Littlefield Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Monday from 6-7:00 pm. Darla was born March 26, 1964 in Littlefield, Texas to Bill and Darlene Dolle. She graduated from Three Way High School in Maple, Texas. Darla enjoyed doing needle work, playing games on her computer, art, and loved her animals. She is survived by her parents; sister, Belinda Austin and husband Scott; nephews, Brandon and Curtis Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorial donations to the Children Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
