Brownfield- December 18, 1933 - September 14, 2020.



Darla Walker was born to Carl & Laura Walker of Littlefield, TX . She was next to youngest of 14 children. She leaves behind one sister LaVey Neal of Coppell, TX. She married Don E. Wise in 1955 & moved to Brownfield in 1964 where she lived until March 2018. At that time she moved to Lubbock into long term care. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Wise in December 2010.



Darla leaves behind son Donny Wise & wife Helen of Lubbock, son David Wise of Lake Helen, FL, son Dennis Wise & wife Deborah of Brownfield, and daughter Darenda Leffel & husband Robbie of Houston. She loved her grandchildren Paul Tubb, Bradley Wise, Blake Wise, Brock Wise, Danielle Goates and Danay McKain. Her great - grandchildren include Madelyn & Lilly Tubb, Noah Briggs, Kayden, Zoye and Sayge Wise, Kaden, Brexton and Hannah Wise, Nora, Perry and Johnny Goates.



She became the first "Lady Barber" in Brownfield opening her own shop, The Wise Barber Shop in 1970 for 25 years after working in other shops prior. She cut hair for 42 years before finally retiring or as the newspaper said, "She put down her scissors."



A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Brownfield. Visitation with family will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM.



